Mike Huckabee: Israel Will Decide How This War Must End

Incoming U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime” that Israel would decide how the war in the Middle East was going to end.

Guest host Kayleigh McEnany said, “I want to move on to a rather serious topic, and that’s the topic of a ceasefire in Israel. And we know that there has been this Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire that’s Israel’s northern border. Politico Playbook says this, this is the thinking of the Biden administration, the belief inside Biden world for months has been that one ceasefire would pave the way for another rooted in Hezbollah and Hamas’s shared relationship with Iran, their mutual proxy and patron. Do you see a ceasefire with Hamas on the horizon?”

Huckabee said, “I think they’re half right. They certainly are funded by the same source. That’s the Iranian government. Unfortunately, it’s the Biden administration that empowered Iran with money that they use to make it possible so that Hamas has a lot and the on Israel.”

He added, “Let’s never forget Hezbollah started this attack on Israel. Israel didn’t attack them. They attacked Israel on October 8, the day after the massacre outside of Gaza. The old reality is Kayleigh that if you start a war with me, you may get to start it but I choose how we finish it. Israel is going to get to choose how they finish it, not Iran, not the U.N., not France, not America. Israel will decide how this has to end.”

