Huckabee: Hezbollah Won’t Follow Deals, They Have to Be ‘Eradicated’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” President-Elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be the U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee stated that Hezbollah and the other Iranian proxy groups have no interest in peace and “any idea that we’re going to have peace, it only will come when they’re eradicated, when they’re put down. That’s why I think the prime minister of Israel accepted the agreement, but it had a very clear clause in there that, if it were violated, all bets are off, and Israel goes right back to trying to keep them under control, and that’s what they’re going to have to do.”

Huckabee said, “[T]he other day, when we had this conversation, I said it’s like asking a 400-pound man to guard the dessert buffet. It probably does not end well. And I really predicted that Hezbollah would not honor the agreement. They never do. None of these Iranian-backed proxies are interested in real peace. That’s not what they’re about. They’re about destroying Israel and killing every last Jew on earth, and then coming after us in America. So, we have to just understand who we’re dealing with. As the old saying goes, we’re not dealing with honest brokers. We’re dealing with people who want to murder those who don’t bow to their radical ideology. So, any idea that we’re going to have peace, it only will come when they’re eradicated, when they’re put down. That’s why I think the prime minister of Israel accepted the agreement, but it had a very clear clause in there that, if it were violated, all bets are off, and Israel goes right back to trying to keep them under control, and that’s what they’re going to have to do.”

Huckabee added that it’s possible that the Palestinian people become disenchanted with Hamas and get closer to Israel.

