IRS Whistleblower: ‘Clear That Joe Biden Was Involved’ in Hunter’s Dealings

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley stated that while he isn’t surprised that President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, the President “lied to the American people about what he was going to do, and, really, it calls into question other things that he may have been untruthful on right now.” And it’s “clear that Joe Biden was involved” in Hunter Biden’s dealings “and it was really selling the access and giving Hunter Biden the opportunity to get these lucrative contracts while providing really no service overseas.”

Shapley said, “I wasn’t surprised at all. This was something that was expected. You can tell by the maneuvering of the defense counsel that this was on the horizon. And the thing that’s surprising is that the President of the United States lied to the American people about what he was going to do, and, really, it calls into question other things that he may have been untruthful on right now.”

He added, “Well, it was clear the Department of Justice didn’t allow us to take any investigative steps that would have led to President Joe Biden. But even in the investigative steps we did take and some of the work done by the House in their impeachment inquiry, it was clear that Joe Biden was involved and it was really selling the access and giving Hunter Biden the opportunity to get these lucrative contracts while providing really no service overseas.”

