Moulton: If You Don’t Meet ‘Liberal Litmus Tests’ You’re Not Allowed Opinions in Democratic Party

Representative Seth Moulton (D-MA) said Tuesday on CNN’s “News Central” that the Democratic Party has “liberal litmus tests” that block a diversity of opinions.

Moulton said, “Well, we seem to have a set of liberal litmus tests, and if you don‘t meet those litmus tests, then you‘re not even allowed to share your opinion. I mean, this is the attitude that a lot of Americans feel the Democratic Party takes to the entire country. If you don‘t agree with us, then not only are you wrong, but you‘re a bad person, and these things are not up for debate. So, I gave this example of transgender women in sports. It‘s just as one of many issues where we‘re not even allowed to have a debate. And many Americans are turned off by that. They say, ‘Why would I want to be a part of a party where my views aren‘t valid, they‘re not even up for discussion?’ The definition of a majority party is you actually you know, encompass the majority views of Americans. And a lot of people feel the Democratic Party is out of touch right now. So if we want to start winning again, we‘ve got to start embracing more ideas.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN