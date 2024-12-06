Carney on ‘Kudlow’: The GOP Shouldn’t Wait On Tax Cuts

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Breitbart News economics editor John Carney urged the incoming Trump administration and Republican Congress to pass tax cuts immediately.

Carney said, “We’re starting to see…Wall Street is actually — I’ve started to read a couple notes where they say the Trump tax cuts may not come through or they may be much smaller than anticipated, and this is because of the delay. … It also is an invitation to lobbyists to come in and start to carve out their special interest exceptions that they want. I don’t think it’s a good idea to let it be delayed.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett