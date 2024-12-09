Alex Marlow: Biden Taking Credit for the Fall of Assad Means He Owns Any Genocide of Syrian Christians

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said that President Joe Biden would own any atrocities under the new Syrian regime since he’s taking credit for Bashar al-Assad’s ouster.

Marlow said, “The successor in the region, as of now, is a Sunni jihadist group, … there’s a bounty on his head from the United States. So, we think this guy’s a terrorist, and we’re supposed to take him out, but we’re also seeing, basically, Biden applauding that this took place. He’s actually taking credit for it. … [H]e now owns what’s going to happen next.” Marlow added that the likelihood of genocide against Syrian Christians is now more likely under the new regime.

