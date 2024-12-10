Omar on Anti-ISIS Strikes in Syria: We Don’t Need to Be Militarily Involved, That’s ‘a Detriment’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) reacted to the strikes carried out by the United States that the military says were against ISIS targets by stating that she hopes the international community is with the people of Syria “as they build democratic institutions, as they think about what it means to rebuild infrastructure, I don’t believe it is necessary for us to, militarily, be involved. I think that is a detriment to any progress that they are seeking.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, [relevant exchange begins around 28:05] “[Trump] said the U.S. should stay out of Syria. What do you make of the Biden administration’s response, the 75 strikes that we’ve seen on Syria and its targets there in the last — since this happened?”

Omar answered, “I am really worried about what the future holds for the Syrian people, and I do hope that the international community stands with them as they try to figure out a path forward, as they build democratic institutions, as they think about what it means to rebuild infrastructure, I don’t believe it is necessary for us to, militarily, be involved. I think that is a detriment to any progress that they are seeking. The Syrian people need to build trust within themselves. They’ve proven to be resilient and determined to carve out their own future. And we should guide and help with what that future looks like, but I don’t think we should be the ones determining what that future should look like.”

Collins then said, “Okay, so it sounds like you disapprove — you don’t approve of the Biden administration’s strikes in Syria.” Which Omar didn’t clearly respond to. Collins then turned to immigration.

