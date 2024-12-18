Jill Biden: Joe ‘Talked to a Lot of Legal Experts’ About Hunter Pardon and ‘Circumstances Changed’

During an interview with Boston 25 on Tuesday, First Lady Jill Biden defended President Joe Biden pardoning their son, Hunter, by stating that the President “talked to a lot of legal experts,” about the prospects of pardoning Hunter and “circumstances changed.”

Boston 25 Host and Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh said that she asked Biden if there are things she wished resonated more with the American public and then played a clip of Biden saying, “I think some of the accomplishments of the White House, some of the things that Joe did, opening our schools, ending the pandemic, the infrastructure, just so many things that he accomplished. We have a great economy now. And, so, I wish we had gotten to maybe amplify those a little bit more than it was so that people can look back and say, oh, yeah, when Biden was President, he did this or –.”

Kavanaugh then cut in to ask, “Of all these accomplishments all these years, are you afraid anything might be overshadowed by the pardoning of your son?”

Biden answered, “No, I actually don’t. I think that, Joe, — Kerry, Joe really wrestled with this decision and circumstances changed. Joe talked to a lot of legal experts, and I think this was the right course of action. And, of course, Hunter is my son. And, of course, I support what Joe did.”

