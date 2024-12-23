Rand Paul: Elon Musk for Speaker Call ‘Might Have Been a Little Tongue-in-Cheek’

Last week, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) suggested that Tesla CEO and Trump supporter Elon Musk be a potential Speaker for the House of Representatives.

Paul’s remarks were taken very seriously by the mainstream media. However, perhaps a little too seriously, as the media are trying to make Musk a pro-Trump conservative villain.

During an interview with Fox News Channel’s Maria Bariromo that aired Sunday, Paul said the suggestion “might have been a little tongue-in-cheek.”

“You know, it might have been a little tongue-in-cheek,” Paul said. “I think Elon’s got some important stuff to do, building rockets and making Teslas. But I do appreciate his input, and he has changed the debate. He’s drawing attention to the things I have been talking about for a decade, the waste. Tomorrow, we will be celebrating Festivus, the made-up ‘Seinfeld’ holiday. But, in that, we will be talking about a lot of the waste.”

“We have talked – – I mean, ridiculous, crazy things, for example, $760 million spent at the NIH on diversity, equity, inclusion,” he added. “I thought they were studying science over there. Nope, it’s about race. That’s crazy — $600,000 to discuss why there are microaggressions among obese Latinx. What does that even mean? Even Latin American people think Latinx is a stupid term. These are people who can’t figure out their gender. Latinx, who are fat who are having microaggressions against each other? This is the insanity. This is why we can’t rest until we cut spending, and we can’t just raise the debt ceiling without actually cutting spending.”

