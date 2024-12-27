O’Leary: Canada and U.S.Together ‘Would Be the Most Powerful Country on Earth’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Americas Newsroom,” Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary commented on President-elect Donald Trump’s comments about Canada becoming the 51st state of the United States.

O’Leary said, “More than half of Canadians, there’s 41 million of them, want to know more, want to understand what the proposal really is because the concept of an economic union has been bandied around for 40 years and it makes sense because the resources Canada have, the U.S. needs, particularly power and water. But there’s something else, you know, we’ve been talking about the border between Canada and the United States. That’s not the problem.”

He continued, “The Pentagon is worried and has been for decades about the northern border where China and the USSR are. And we had NORAD decades ago, but China was a nothing burger back then. Now they’re a serious problem, and I think in this kernel of an idea, and yes, maybe it was a joke to start, there is something great here to be done because if you figured out a way to put these two countries together it would be the most powerful country on earth, the most powerful military on earth, the most powerful resources adversary anywhere would mess with it. That’s the prize.”

O’Leary added, “The opportunity is here is combining strengths. You don’t have to sell the country, you don’t have to even merge it, but you can create a union where you put together the things that matter. A common currency, a common passport, free-flowing trade across the border, particularly in energy. And think about what that means.”

