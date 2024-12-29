Cardin: ‘We Have Bipartisan Support in the United States Congress to Stand with Ukraine’

Outgoing Sen. Ben Cardin, (D-MD) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that there was “bipartisan support in the United States Congress to stand with Ukraine.”

Partial transcript as follows:

KARL: Okay, let me turn to something that is happening, and that is the effort to come to some kind of a resolution in Ukraine. President Trump, of course, has famously said that he, you know, can bring a peace deal to Ukraine. I know right now, President Biden is working to get together the last — you know, one more tranche of military aid to Ukraine.

Where do you see this going?

CARDIN: Well, you know, clearly, the candidate Trump said he would resolve this before he took the oath of office. Well, that’s not going to happen. The Ukraine situation is still extremely serious. We need to be with Ukraine. It’s the front line of defense of — for democracy. We know that Russia will not stop with Ukraine. We know there are many other countries that feel at risk if Ukraine is not able to defend its sovereignty. That requires international support from democratic states led by the United States.

So we need to continue to be there and then we need to look for a way in which we can resolve the conflict, but we can’t do that by pulling away our support from Ukraine.

So I know some of the president-elect’s comments are very disturbing. I’ve talked to the Ukrainians. I’ve talked to the Europeans several times. I think they question whether America’s resolve will be there. I can tell you, we have bipartisan support in the United States Congress to stand with Ukraine because we recognize the importance to our national security.