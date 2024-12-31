Alex Marlow: Conservatives Finally Got Cool, Then Developed Nerd Fetish

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the place of conservatives in broader American culture and conservatives being cool in society versus conservatives wanting to be the nerds in society.

Marlow stated, “[W]e finally got cool after all these decades, conservatives became the cool kids and we’re like, no, we need to be nerds now.”

