Dingell: People Are Still Worried About Grocery Bills, Have Rising Rent, Can’t Buy Home

During an interview with C-SPAN on Friday, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) stated that people are still worrying about the high prices of groceries, seeing rent increases, and “can’t afford to buy a home.”

Dingell stated, “I go to Kroger on Sunday mornings. I have a routine. And when I’m in that — in the store, people know I’m going to be there. They come and talk to me about what — the price of eggs is what’s really, I think has not still quieted down, how they’re worried about their grocery bills, about people that can’t afford to buy a home. The rent’s going up, everyday issues that matter to working men and women across the country.”

She further stated, “We’ve got to listen and show them how we’re addressing those issues.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett