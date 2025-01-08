James Woods Breaks Down in Tears on CNN After Losing Home in L.A.

On Wednesday on CNN’s “News Central,” actor James Woods broke down in tears about losing his Pacific Palisades home in the Southern California fires, and his 8-year-old niece retrieved her piggy bank to help rebuild their house.

Woods said, “It was paradise. And our neighbors were, you know, we knew them all.”

Host Pamala Brown said, “You know now it’s all yeah it’s a reminder anything can be just taken away in an instant.”

Woods said, “But Sarah was on with her eight-year-old niece last night, and she came out. I’m sorry. Just, you know, one day, you’re swimming in the pool, and the next day, it’s all gone. But she came out with her little Yeti piggy bank for us to rebuild our house.”

Brown said, “Oh my gosh, James Woods, we all hope that you will be able to rebuild your house, maybe starting with that little Yeti piggy bank. We’re just glad that you’re okay and your wife is okay. I’m sorry for your loss.”

Woods said, “I thought I was stronger than this.”

Brown said, “Yeah. No, I mean, this is real, and it’s raw. Strength is not measured by whether, you know, you hold in crying or not. Strength is what you are doing now and, helping your neighbors and shining a light on the great, amazing work of all those firefighters and emergency crews out there. You have so much strength, and we appreciate you coming on to reflect what so many others, just like you, are experiencing.”

