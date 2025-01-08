NBC’s Hillyard on Trump Water Criticism: That’s Where You’re ‘Getting Into a Lot of the Details’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard stated that the issue around the water supply in California during the recent fires in the state “is where you are getting into a lot of the details and a lot of President-Elect Trump and others who are using this moment to criticize the Democrats” in the state.

Hillyard said that there “is a longstanding fight that the President-Elect has waged with, particularly, the governor of California, suggesting that they are not putting enough resources towards wildfire management, forest management. To be very clear, billions of dollars have been approved by Gov. Newsom (D) and the California Assembly towards forest management over these years.”

He continued, “Of course, another issue of concern here is the amount of water supply down in through the Palisades and the extent to which Los Angeles County had the management or the resources in order to pump through that water supply. But, of course, I think that that is where you are getting into a lot of the details and a lot of President-Elect Trump and others who are using this moment to criticize the Democrats in the state of California, Chris.”

