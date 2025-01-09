Alex Marlow: How Fani Willis’ Latest Stunt to Continue Her Unconstitutional Witch Hunt Could Benefit Trump

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the latest moves in the Fulton County case with President-Elect Donald Trump.

Marlow said that Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis likely won’t get put back on the case on appeal and “things could actually, during the appeal process, get better for Trump, because her entire prosecution was unconstitutional.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo