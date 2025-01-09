Moulton to NPR: You’re ‘Sometimes a Little Out of Touch’, ‘Nothing Worse Than the Language Police’

During an interview with Boston NPR affiliate WBUR aired on Wednesday, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) reacted to Democratic strategist James Carville urging Democrats to stop using NPR language when they talk to people by stating that NPR is “sometimes a little out of touch” and “There’s nothing worse than the language police.”

WBUR Senior Political Reporter Anthony Brooks asked, [relevant exchange begins around 6:00] “Did you agree with James Carville, who talked about Democrats need to stop talking to people using NPR language.”

Moulton responded, “Look, I love NPR, but are you guys sometimes a little out of touch? Yeah. That’s true. You’ve got to get back down to earth, get back down to earth. There’s nothing worse than the language police.”

