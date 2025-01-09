Trudeau on Canada Becoming 51st State: ‘Not Going to Happen,’ We Define Ourselves As ‘Not American’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead” that Canada will never become part of the United States, adding that Canadians identify as “not American.”

Referencing former President Jimmy Cater’s funeral, host Jake Taper said, “President-elect Trump has been needling you a bit, calling you Governor Trudeau talking about making Canada the 51st state. Did you have any interaction with him today?”

Trudeau said, “No, not today, but that’s not going to happen. Canadians are incredibly proud of being Canadian. One of the ways we define ourselves most easily is, ‘Well, we’re not American.’ There is such a depth of pride that that’s not actually an issue.”

He added, “What I think is happening in this is President Trump, who’s a very skillful negotiator, is getting people to be somewhat distracted by that conversation — away from the conversation around 25 percent tariffs on oil and gas and electricity and steel and aluminum and lumber and concrete, and everything the American consumers buy from Canada is suddenly going to get a lot more expensive if he moves forward on these tariffs. And that’s something that I think we need to be focusing on a little bit more.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN