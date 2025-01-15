Durbin: ‘Very Grave Concern’ Pam Bondi Will Seek Retribution Against Trump’s Political Foes

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he was concerned President-elect Donald Trump’s Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi will conduct a campaign of retribution against his political enemies.

Co-host Jonathan Lemire said, “Let’s zero in on the hearing for attorney general nominee Pam Bondi, in particular, much has been made of Donald Trump’s wish for the department of justice to carry out a campaign of retribution against his political foes and the like. What sort of questions do you want to pose to her about that particular topic? How grave of a concern is it?”

Durin said, “Well, it’s a very grave concern. And here’s the bottom line, Pam Bondi is eminently qualified as a lawyer to be the attorney general. Ten years in Florida and her own private practice. I mean, she has the legal resume for the job. The question is, does she have the courage and the strength to say no to Donald Trump? What happens to an attorney general under Donald Trump who says no? We have, unfortunately, a history to look to when it came to that situation. You had first Jeff Sessions, who was fired because he said no to Donald Trump, and then Bill Barr, who was fired. The question is whether Pam Bondi has courage to say to Donald Trump, what you want to do is wrong, it’s illegal, it’s unconstitutional, you should not do it. Even if he doesn’t want to hear that conclusion.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN