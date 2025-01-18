NYT’s Brooks: Trump’s Pressure ‘Sealed’ Ceasefire Deal, ‘Israel Had to Swallow a Lot’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that pressure from President-Elect Donald Trump was what “really sealed” the ceasefire and hostage release deal “because Israel had to swallow a lot for this deal. They’re trading away a few hostages, some of them dead, in exchange for terrorists, a lot of them.” But the deal is “a major accomplishment on a bipartisan basis.”

Brooks stated, “I do think it was Donald Trump’s pressure that really sealed the deal, because Israel had to swallow a lot for this deal. They’re trading away a few hostages, some of them dead, in exchange for terrorists, a lot of them. And so, Israel didn’t want to do that.”

He continued, “The thing that worries me is the corridor that separates Gaza from Egypt, through which military supplies can go into Gaza. That may go into Hamas’ — or Gaza hands. So, it’s a high price. But I think — and so, there’s no celebration in Israel. But, on the other hand, the war’s over and some of the suffering will go back and the Gazans could go back and begin to rebuild their homes. So, it’s a major accomplishment on a bipartisan basis.”

