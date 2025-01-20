Dem Sen. Padilla After Voting No on Laken Riley Act: Dems Have ‘Always’ Supported Deporting Violent Criminals

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA), who voted against the Laken Riley Act on Monday, stated that he doesn’t believe “Democrats have ever said, no, no, no, let’s not deport violent criminals. We’ve always been for that.”

Host Erin Burnett asked, “[D]o you have a frustration at the Democratic Party that says, look, if you had deported and made a big effort to deport violent criminals before, if situations like Laken Riley’s tragic death were taken differently by the Democratic Party, then maybe you wouldn’t be sitting here having this conversation right now?”

Padilla answered, “Yeah, part messaging, but part — I don’t think Democrats have ever said, no, no, no, let’s not deport violent criminals. We’ve always been for that. But we’ve — there’s that element of the conversation, there [are] people coming to the United States seeking asylum. That needs to be addressed. But the people who have been here for years, if not decades, like DREAMers, like farmworkers, like other essential workers that make our country tick, that’s a whole different population, and they deserve better than the chaos that is coming back to their families and to their communities under these threats by President Trump.”

