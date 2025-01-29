Dem Rep. Ivey: Judges Are the Reason Illegals Accused of Violent Felonies Are Released

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-MD) blamed judges for releasing illegal immigrants accused of violent felonies.

Ivey said, “I think that the way that it works is, at least in the jurisdictions I’m familiar with, if an individual is arrested and he’s committed a violent felony and he’s been released for that violent felony, well, first of all, the judge would have the option to hold him without bond until the trial takes place. And if he’s convicted, then they send him to jail, he serves out his term, and then he’s deported. So, there would be no part where he would be released.”

Host Leland Vittert then stated, “Congressman, we can all agree there are sanctuary cities where there are people who are here illegally who are arrested for crimes, often violent crimes, and they are released and not deported.”

Ivey responded, “I don’t think that they should be, typically. So, if a judge releases someone who’s accused of a violent crime. That’s kind of on that judge, because, normally, you would hold someone who’s a threat or a danger to the public. … If they’re found to be a threat or a danger to the public, under every state law I’m familiar with, and certainly the federal law, the judge has the right to hold them. And, in fact, in some circumstances, they’re required to hold them until trial.”

Ivey further stated that murderers, rapists, and drug dealers should be held.

