Begala: Trump Turned the Keys Over to a ‘Bunch of Booger-Eating Billionaires’

CNN analyst Paul Begala claimed Tuesday on “The Lead” that President Donald Trump turned the keys of the country over to a “bunch of booger-eating billionaires in the middle of the night.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “How should your party, the Democratic Party, respond to what’s going on right now?”

Begala said, “They have to keep the main thing, the main thing, right? Donald Trump was not elected because people wanted to buy Greenland. He was elected because people want to buy groceries, and Democrats need to focus on a cost of living.”

Tapper said, “So let’s talk about that because, I mean, I take her point, which is now Democrats are out there defending USAID, right? right. Is that obviously, I’m not talking about the merits of it. Talk about the politics of it. Is that really where your party wants to be defending foreign aid right now?”

Begala said, “No.”

He added, “Fundamentally, Democrats have to stay on the middle class. The fact that Mr. Trump has turned the keys of the kingdom over to a bunch of booger eating billionaires in the middle of the night, taking over our Treasury Department, that’s our money, not Mr. Trump’s. Mr. Trump’s certainly not President Musk’s. That’s what Democrats do, bring it back to the billionaire boys club.”

