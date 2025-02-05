Clyburn: GOP in Congress Have Abdicated ‘Responsibility to Function Properly’

Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) claimed on Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that by advancing President Donald Trump’s agenda, Republicans lawmakers have “abdicated” their responsibility to function properly.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “What do you do when your counterparts in the republican party, in the senate, at least, are willing to abdicate their advise and consent role to people that they know that they will say are unqualified? People like RFK Jr.?”

Clyburn said, “Well, I think that’s what we have to do: get the American public to understand exactly what the issues are.

He continued, “I hear people saying all the time Congress has abdicated its role. No, we have not. The fact of the matter is it takes 218 votes to control the Congress. We don’t have 218 on the Democratic side. So the abdication here is the Republicans in the Congress have abdicated their role and their responsibility to function properly. If you see everything the to the administration, you are not carrying out your responsibility to the people who sent you here.”

Clyburn added, “So we Democrats have got a job of working to inform the public, keep them informed as to exactly what’s happening here, and make them understand that we need 218. Maybe we’ll get that after the next election. We did not get it after the last election. If the people want balance in this system, maybe they will give us the responsibility of having enough votes the next time around to put some balance into this administration.”

