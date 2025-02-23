Hegseth: If Trump Lawful Orders Not Followed, ‘Those Officers Will Find the Door’

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox News Sunday,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth insisted that President Donald Trump’s orders were lawful and would be followed.

According to Hegseth, if orders were not followed, military officers would “find the door.”

“OK. I got to ask you about this rumored list of people that you allegedly put together that were all going to be cleaned out,” host Shannon Bream said. “Is there a list? Is there anybody left on the list, if it exists?”

Hegseth replied, “There’s no list, Shannon. I’ve heard that. I’ve seen that very rumor. Although, we have a very keen eye toward military leadership and their willingness to follow lawful orders. This is all about defending the Constitution. Joe Biden gave lawful orders. A lot of them are really bad. And it’s unfortunate how they eroded our military. Ideological COVID mandates.”

“President Trump has given another set of lawful orders,” he continued. “And they will be followed. If they’re not followed, and all these orders are in keeping with the Constitution and norms inside the military. If they’re not followed, then those officers will find the door. And that’s not a tough calculation. We feel really good about the direction the Pentagon is headed under President Trump. We’re going to focus on war fighting and lethality and accountability. And be the most transparent Pentagon that folks have seen in a long time, which is why I explain these things on a regular basis.”

