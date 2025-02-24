Seth Moulton: ‘Trump Is Selling Out Ukraine to Russia’

Representative Seth Moulton (D-MA) said Monday on CNN’s “OutFront” that President Donald Trump was “selling out Ukraine to Russia.”

Host Erin Burnett said, “I just want to start with a moment that really stood out today, which which I mentioned, which was President Trump refusing to call Putin a dictator today. It’s not a controversial thing but but he wouldn’t do it. I just want to play again for you what he said.”

At a press conference, Trump said, “I don’t use those words lightly. I think that we’re going to see how it all works out.”

Burnett said, “Why do you think it is that President Trump is willing to call Zelensky a dictator and not Vladimir Putin?”

Moulton said, “Because Trump is selling out Ukraine to Russia and this is just truly an unbelievable turn of events. I mean, the fact that we’re three years into a war that at first many people predicted wouldn’t happen, and then everyone predicted Russia would win in a few weeks. It’s absolutely remarkable that Ukraine has held on for three years. What no one in the world ever imagined is that Ukraine would be betrayed to Russia by a President of the United States, but that’s what’s going on today.”

