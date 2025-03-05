Dem Rep. Krishnamoorthi: ICE Should Have Prevented Alleged Assault on Agents by Getting a Warrant

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) stated that ICE doesn’t want to do the work to get warrants and that an incident where there was a suspected gang member who ICE said assaulted ICE agents after he was released from Denver’s custody shouldn’t have happened because ICE should have gotten a warrant to apprehend the individual directly from the jail.

After host Elizabeth Vargas asked if an issue is that “ICE doesn’t want to have to go get the warrants?” Krishnamoorthi answered, “I think so. They don’t want to do the work. That’s the issue.”

He continued, “One very illuminating exchange for me happened between Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and the Mayor of Denver, Mr. Johnston. And Jim Jordan kept bringing up that there was this one individual that ICE was tracking that everyone knew was a criminal, had done all these horrible things, but ICE did not actually present a judicial criminal warrant to the police in Denver so that they could then cooperate and get this guy into the possession or custody of ICE.”

Vargas cut in to ask, “But if everybody knew he’s a criminal, why wouldn’t everybody, including the local police, want to just pick him up?”

Krishnamoorthi responded, “Police had him. The local law enforcement had him. They could only keep him for a certain number of days. And so, at that point, what ICE should have done is get the criminal warrant from the judge and then get him directly from the jail. That would have been the easiest thing. But it didn’t happen that way.”

