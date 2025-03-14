Gina McCarthy: EPA Regulation Changes Are ‘Lowering the Costs for Fossil Fuels’, Not for All Americans

During an interview with ABC News on Thursday, former Biden Climate Adviser and former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy responded to arguments from EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin that regulatory changes made by the agency are needed to lower costs of living by stating that “they’re really not looking at lowering the costs for all Americans. They’re really looking at lowering the costs for fossil fuels.”

Host Stephanie Ramos asked, “So, you brought up the issue of costs, so, what do you make of the argument we’ve heard from the new EPA Administrator that these changes are necessary to lower the costs of living for all Americans?”

McCarthy answered, “I think the euphemism there is they’re really not looking at lowering the costs for all Americans. They’re really looking at lowering the costs for fossil fuels. We all know that clean energy is doing much better environmentally, and it’s doing much better, from a cost perspective, to build jobs, to actually help communities be safer and healthier. And that’s the most important thing that we really need to focus on, not individual rulemakings that have already shown how good they are at protecting people, but we have to work together to make sure we advance the cleanest energy that we can and maintain the kind of model policies and actions that EPA is known for internationally.”

McCarthy also stated that the EPA has found ways to lower the costs and implement protections in a way that’s most cost-effective.

