Trump on Khalil Precedent Possibly Being Used by Dems Against Right, Chinese Dissidents: ‘No System Is Perfect’

During a portion of an interview that took place on Tuesday and was aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” President Donald Trump responded to a question on whether the precedent used to push for the deportation of Mahmoud Khalil could be used by Democrats against conservatives who are immigrants, such as dissidents from China by stating that “no system is perfect.”

Host Laura Ingraham asked, “If you’re successful in deporting these pro-Hamas agitators, as you did with Khalil from Columbia — who was a former student at Columbia, is there any concern that, in a Democratic administration, that same provision could be used to deport more conservative thinkers who are also immigrants to the United States, let’s say they’re Chinese freedom dissidents from China or others?”

Trump responded, “Look, no system is perfect. But you say, as I was with Khalil, well, Khalil’s not exactly an easy one either, because some judge glommed on to him.”

Trump added that defending Khalil is a losing issue for Democrats.

