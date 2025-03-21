Dershowitz: Harvard Should Face the Same Pressure Through Losing Funds Columbia Did

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz stated that he hopes Harvard, along with other institutions will face the same pressure Columbia did to combat antisemitism.

Dershowitz stated, “Well, can you imagine if the situation were a little different, if this were the South in the 1950s and you had schools that were discriminating against blacks or segregating, and you had Ku Klux Klan members wearing masks and doing it? The same civil libertarians would be applauding this. We all applauded it. We wanted the federal government to put pressure on schools that were discriminating against blacks.”

He added, “I hope that Harvard and other schools will be pressured into doing for Jews what we would have applauded if they were done for blacks. So, let’s apply the same standard. And yes, there should be pressure, because it hasn’t worked without pressure. Faculty at Harvard doesn’t stand up for Jewish rights. … And so, universities are on a death spiral. They are destroying themselves. They’re becoming bastions of racism and bigotry. And when that happened in the South, we applauded pressure being put on universities through cutting off of the federal funding. Let’s apply exactly the same standards to discrimination against Jews that we rightly applied to discrimination against blacks. Let this not be a double standard.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett