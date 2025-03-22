Ezra Klein: CA Learned Nothing from High-Speed Rail Failure, Dems Ignore Failed Governance

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” New York Times columnist Ezra Klein stated that California hasn’t learned anything from its failure on high-speed rail and Democrats are treating their problems with effective governance as “not a real problem.”

Klein said that Democrats “are driving people out, working-class families out of the states that they govern because the cost of living is too high and the cost of living is too high, in part for regulatory reasons, in part for taxes. But the big problem is, they just don’t have enough of the things people need, not enough homes, not enough energy, not a government capable of delivering. And they’ve been treating that as not a real problem. You were talking about your solar sign. California high-speed rail, it’s a huge disaster. But nobody’s ever done anything about it. If you tried to build it again, it would go the exact same way.”

After talking more about the high-speed rail issues in California, he added, “And the thing that bothers me about it, in addition to we didn’t get high-speed rail, is they didn’t change it, right? Okay, huge failure, learn something. Make it so it won’t happen again. The problem is that the right — we’ve just been talking about this — the personality type of the right is autocratic now, and the personality type of the left is bureaucratic. And you can’t govern if you are this obsessed with process, and you can see it in the outcomes.”

Later, host Bill Maher said, “[W]e need an Elon Musk who would do to California what he’s doing to the government, in a sane way. If you have 400,000 regulations and you cannot build a high-speed rail that started in 2008, you need somebody to come in here.”

Klein responded, “In a sane way, yes.”

