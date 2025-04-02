CNN’s Phillip: Dems Fail to Acknowledge ‘It Is Okay’ to Deport Criminals

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” host Abby Phillip said that Democrats have a problem acknowledging “that it is okay to clearly state that people who are convicted of crimes should be sent back.”

House Republican Conference Assistant Whip Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) said, “[C]ities like mine are actually taking people who are convicted of crimes, they commit another crime, they release them back onto the streets. They are not turning them over to ICE for deportation, that’s why we have the crisis that we have. That’s why we had 2,000 crimes in my city alone.”

Phillip then stated, “I will say that one of the big issues, politically, for Democrats is not acknowledging that what she’s describing there is deeply unpopular among the American people and that it is okay to clearly state that people who are convicted of crimes should be sent back.”

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and CNN Political Commentator and former Democratic South Carolina State Rep. Bakari Sellers cut in to say that both of them had already said that, which Phillip acknowledged. She added, “What I’m saying is that there has been a political mistake made in not drawing those lines.”

