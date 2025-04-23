Cuellar: Some Dems Talking About Border, Not Sure Garcia Case Should Be Focus

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stated that while “there are Democrats that are talking about the border” he’s not sure that the Kilmar Abrego Garcia case is “the right issue that Democrats should be focusing [on] right now.” And it’s “rare” for anybody in his district to bring up the Abrego Garcia case and people want to talk about “the cost of living, what the tariffs are doing to the consumer, what’s happened to the stock market.”

Host Leland Vittert asked, “You, and I think deserve credit for this, were one of the very few Democrats, at times the only Democrat, who was willing to talk about the border, the problems at the border, the need to secure the border. One would think that, post-Trump’s election, on immigration, so much discussion [about] the Democratic Party moving to the center or the need for it to move to the center, you would be a poster child. Except that’s not the case. The most vocal parts of the Democratic Party are now the far left. What’s happening?

Cuellar responded, “You’re right. Some of us that live at the border, we don’t just come visit, we’ve been talking about strong border security for so many years. And now there are Democrats that are talking about the border. But with all due respect, when you’re talking about bringing somebody — and I know there [were] due process questions from — that was in Maryland and now El Salvador. I don’t know if that’s the right issue that Democrats should be focusing [on] right now. Strong border security, but we’ve got to talk about the cost of living, what the tariffs are doing to the consumer, what’s happened to the stock market. Those are the things that people want to talk about. In my district…it’s rare that somebody brings up that case or that person from Maryland, because they want to talk about other things.”

Cuellar also stated that people in his area don’t talk about the border much because the numbers have declined.

