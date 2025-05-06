Schiff: GOP Wants to Block CA’s New Gas Car Ban Because Other States Follow Us

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) stated that Republicans in Congress are pushing to end California’s law to end the sale of new gas-powered cars “because we’re such a big and influential state, a lot of other states follow suit, as, indeed, they have our clean air rules.”

Schiff said, “So, the Republicans hate California because we impose these clean air and clean water rules, and because we’re such a big and influential state, a lot of other states follow suit, as, indeed, they have our clean air rules. So, in a way, California is leading the nation on environmental policy, particularly in years where we have a Republican presidency that is trying to push the country in the opposite direction. So, they want to overturn California’s clean air rules.”

Later, host Chris Hayes said, “Part of this has to do with California law that would phase out the sale of gas-powered cars, which is crucial to hitting those Paris climate goals, and also crucial to moving the auto industry in that direction.” And Schiff nodded along to the assertion that the debate has to do with California trying to end the sale of gas-powered cars and that that’s critical.

