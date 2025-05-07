Burgum: Secondary Sanctions on Russia’s Oil ‘a Great Idea’, Would Cut Off China’s Cheap Oil Source

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Energy Secretary Doug Burgum stated that putting secondary sanctions on all of Russia’s oil like the United States did with Iran’s oil is “a great idea” and that Russia has been a source of discounted oil for China and secondary sanctions would end that.

Host Larry Kudlow asked, “30 seconds, sir, 30 seconds, we’re putting — President Trump’s putting secondary sanctions on Iranian oil. Great idea. How about secondary sanctions on all of Russian oil? Just 30 seconds, Mr. Burgum. What do you think?”

Burgum answered, “It’d be a great idea. The failed sanctions of the Biden administration turned Russia and Iran into China’s discount gas station. And China’s been running their economy on discounted oil for the last three years, and it’s time we put a stop to that. So, a great idea.”

Kudlow agreed with Burgum’s assessment on secondary sanctions on Russian oil.

