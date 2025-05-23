Israeli Amb. to U.S. on Killing of Embassy Staff: There’s ‘Evil Nexus of Marxism and Islamism’

On Thursday’s “Mark Levin Show,” Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter discussed the killing of two Israeli Embassy staffers on Wednesday and stated there is an “evil nexus of Marxism and Islamism” where “extremes find a natural connection and they’re very totalitarian in nature and they’re also very bloody in nature.”

Leiter said, “We call this evil nexus of Marxism and Islamism the red-green alliance. And it is, on the surface, a very strange kind of alliance, you’re talking about the extreme left and the extreme right coming together. But extremes find a natural connection and they’re very totalitarian in nature and they’re also very bloody in nature. Marxism was responsible for the murder of 100 million people in the 20th century and Islamism today is absolutely committed to the death cult that’s emanating from Iran, in particular, not exclusively, but in particular.”

He continued, “And it lends some credence and understanding to Israel’s insistence that Iran doesn’t get a nuclear bomb, because if they do, they will use it. There’s no restraint at all, whatsoever, with these people. It’s a vicious death cult that doesn’t really consider how many people they take down with them in their apocalyptic vision of the future.”

