Homan Warns Democrat Rhetoric Against ICE Could Result in Loss of Life

During Tuesday’s broadcast of FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Trump border czar Tom Homan said Democrat rhetorical attacks against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) could trigger deadly consequences.

Homan called it disgusting, then noted statistics backing up the Trump administration’s success.

“It is disgusting,” Homan said. And, a lot of our congressional representatives who are vilifying ICE and the Border Patrol every day — they’re driving this hate. And, I’m telling you, it’s only a matter of time before there’s an incident where an ICE agent is going to have to take a life or an ICE agent is going to lose a life. I mean, here’s the truth: Under President Trump, since he’s been back, let me tell you what ICE and the Border Patrol has done. They gave us the most secure border in the history of this nation. Fentanyl trafficking is down over 50%, which means we’re saving lives from overdose deaths. Sex trafficking in women and children is down significantly. Migrant death, over 4,000 aliens died making the journey. They’re not dying because they’re not coming.”

“Again, fentanyl is under half of what was coming across,” Homan added. “President Trump is saving lives. The men and women of ICE are saving lives every day. If you look at the numbers, the number don’t lie. The majority of people ICE is arresting are criminal illegal aliens — public safety threats. And the non-criminals — most of them are scooped up in sanctuary cities. And you’re right, the world is upside-down when the guy that carries the badge and gun is the bad guy and the ones who break the law are the victims. It’s terrible. It’s just upside-down. It’s incredible.”

