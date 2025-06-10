Dem Rep. Chu: We Should Focus on Violent Illegals, It’s Not LAPD’s Job to Do That

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) stated that immigration enforcement efforts should focus on violent criminals and also responded to questions on whether it would help if law enforcement in California didn’t release violent criminals who are in the country illegally by stating that it’s not the LAPD’s job.

Host Leland Vittert asked, “Wouldn’t it be easier to deport the criminals if the LAPD and the sheriff’s office and the entire state of California [weren’t] a sanctuary city and state protecting all illegal immigrants, including those with criminal records?”

Chu answered, “Well, how about putting some priorities on who you are focusing on? I don’t know. I kind of think maybe we should focus on the violent criminals.”

Vittert then cut in to ask, “Right. But wouldn’t it be a lot easier, if the LAPD said, hey, here are the violent criminals who are illegal aliens and the sheriff’s office said, hey, there’s an illegal alien with a — who’s a rapist here, hey, ICE, come pick them up rather than releasing them because of sanctuary laws?”

Chu responded, “Well, how about this issue? If you belong to the LAPD force, is it your duty to go around picking people up who are not documented –.”

Vittert then cut in to say, “You just said, let’s focus on the people who are criminals, and now you’re telling me it’s not LAPD’s job.”

Chu responded, “No, it is not. LAPD’s job is to fight crime in the city. It is to make sure that they can get the cooperation of people in the neighborhoods and not be the enforcement agents of ICE.”

Vittert then cut in to say that “because of the laws of the state of California, LAPD arrests someone for rape who is here illegally, they are not allowed to call ICE and say, we have an illegal immigrant, who, in your words, should be sent away with priority because they are a criminal rapist who is an illegal alien. And yet you tell me that’s not a problem, but you want it done, and then you’re upset when ICE goes out and picks these people up.”

Chu responded, “Well, what should they do? Just go to every Home Depot in the United States? Do you think that’s the right priority?”

Vittert then cut in to ask, “I’m asking you a very simple question, if you don’t like ICE raids, why not change the sanctuary laws of California?”

Chu answered, “Well, how about this? I do think that there should be ways of making sure that people can actually attend their court hearings, that people can actually get medical care.”

Vittert then cut in to ask about the National Guard presence in Los Angeles.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett