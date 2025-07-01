Baldwin: Trying to Include Planned Parenthood Funding in BBB Is Partially About Abortion

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) stated that attempts by Democrats to pass an amendment to strip the provision in the reconciliation bill that will cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood “isn’t just about the issue of access to abortion care.”

Co-host Michael Steele asked, “Senator, give us a couple examples of what the Democrats have put on the table. … What are some of the things that Democrats have been offering that Republicans have said hell no, we don’t want that?”

Baldwin responded, “Well, there’s a whole range of issues. … We have had an amendment to restore funding for Planned Parenthood, which is banned in this bill. And by the way, this isn’t just about the issue of access to abortion care. Planned Parenthood provides a lot of preventative health care, birth control, cancer screenings, STI screenings. And in rural areas of our country, sometimes, the Planned Parenthood clinic is the only option available for folks.”

