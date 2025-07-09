Chris Cuomo on ‘Organized’ ICE Agents Attack: The Left Is ‘Killing Us with Your Crazy’

Tuesday on NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” host Chris Cuomo said the left is “killing us” with “crazy” after 10 people were charged with attempted murder for allegedly attacking an ICE detention center in Alvarado, TX on July 4.

Cuomo said, “Listen, I got to tell you, if you want to have the fight, I’ll have the fight, OK? If you want try to tell me that you believe that you somehow represent something more pure when if you’re on the left, you just had 10 young people try to kill ICE officers because their policies suck? Because the way they’re doing it is wrong? And this is something you want to get behind? And say, yeah, well, but — what but? What are you, nuts? If want to have the fight, I’m here for it, because these fringe people on either side, you want somebody to take you on, I’m here for it because you’re killing us with your crazy.”

He added, “This was planned, it was organized, they baited, they picked a date, they were heavily armed. I’m telling you, this could just have easily been an ISIS operation. And we would want to kill an entire country again. And yet now this is no big deal.”

