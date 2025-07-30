Rahm Emanuel: U.N. ‘Not Driving the Food’ Into Gaza, ‘Because They Decided Hamas Should Be the Ones Protecting Them’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” CNN Senior Political and Global Affairs Commentator, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, and former Obama Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel discussed the situation in Gaza and stated that the United Nations is “not driving the food in there because they decided Hamas should be the ones protecting them, rather than others.” And “Hamas has decided to use its own people for its own advantage.”

Emanuel began by saying, “Hamas uses its people to protect its weapons. Israel uses its weapons to protect its people, fundamentally, morally, ethically, and strategically different.”

He continued, “Now, that said, on March 18, the ceasefire, Israel decides to end it. Since that time, 50 Israeli soldiers have died and have achieved no ‘pressure’ where Hamas has given in. The leadership of the IDF said we have achieved the degradation and the deterrence we lost on October 7. Two days ago, a leader in the IDF, a young man who served in Gaza, committed suicide. Two facts: 50 have died since March 18, one of the highest suicide rates for soldiers in Israel’s history. Hostages, since March 18, that could have been out over 100 days are still there. Now, in my view, for Israel — and Israel is more isolated — I think this has been a horrible decision to continue efforts rather than get the hostages out for Israel, on every level, strategically, inside the country and outside the country. Saturday, in Paris, Israel and Syria reached some understanding. That should be upheld.”

Emanuel concluded, “Unfortunately, there are kids going with hunger. The U.N.’s participation in not driving the food in there because they decided Hamas should be the ones protecting them, rather than others. I don’t — the U.N.’s done that route. Hamas has decided to use its own people for its own advantage. But, in this case, the prime minister and his coalition government and elements of his coalition government have decided to put Israel in the worst position, strategically. They’re isolated from Europe, they’re isolated internationally. 50 more kids have died for no greater strategic advantage, kids are killing themselves…who have served there and the hostages, since March 18, are spending 100-plus days longer.”

