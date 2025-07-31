Whitehouse: ‘Possibility’ a Republican Joins Senate Dems to Subpoena Epstein Files

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) said Wednesday on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” that it was a “possibility” that a Republican Senator would join the Democrats’ effort to subpoena the Jeffrey Epstein materials.

Burnett said, “Source tells CNN senator, the DOJ isn’t expected to comply. So do you think that this is more than symbolic, that this is a real path to get the Epstein files?”

Whitehouse said, “Well, there are two Senate Democrat efforts that are going on right now. One is from the finance committee, where Senator Wyden has identified a thousand or more suspicious activity, reports of financial transactions involving Epstein, and noted that the reason that they are prompted is suspicious activity reports is so that they can be properly investigated to determine money laundering or other criminal activity. The Department of Justice under Trump and under Attorney General Bondi has done nothing. So he’s put them on the spot to deliver those investigations or produce the suspicious activity report information for our committees to look at.”

He added, “On the other side, on the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, they have a special law that allows any five members to put a letter out and obliges, by law, federal agencies to respond to document requests when they come through that mechanism. So, Gary Peters, the ranking member on that committee, has organized that. I think a certain amount depends on what the response is from the Department of Justice. I would not rule out the possibility that if they get completely stonewalled, that a Republican on the committee might not join to make it a proper subpoena.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN