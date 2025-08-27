Duffy: CA, WA, NM Have 30 Days to Comply with English Rules for Truck Drivers or Lose ‘Some of Your Federal Money’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy stated that California, Washington, and New Mexico haven’t followed rules on English proficiency for big rig drivers and if they don’t come into compliance in 30 days, they will lose “some of your federal money that we give you.” And there are other things the federal government can do as a further step if need be.

Duffy said, “[W]e put out the rule that said, listen, if you can’t speak the language, if you’re not proficient in English, you can’t understand road signs, you can’t drive a big rig. We put that out in May, and it went into effect at the end of June. And three states have been unwilling to comply and work with us: Washington, California, and New Mexico. And so, we’ve now told them, listen, you don’t comply, we’re going to give you 30 days, we’re going to pull back your — some of your federal money that we give you. California’s 30 million, Washington’s 10, and New Mexico is 7 million. That’s just step one.”

He continued, “We have a whole bunch of equities to play with states that don’t comply with this law, because this is a safety issue. If you can’t understand the road signs and you can’t speak English, and you’re driving an 80,000-pound rig, you’re a danger to everyone around you on the road.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett