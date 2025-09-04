Durbin: National Guard ‘Certainly Could’ Make a Difference in Chicago, But Locals Didn’t Invite Them

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Senate Minority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) stated that the National Guard “certainly could” make a difference in Chicago, but federal involvement should be “in cooperation, with the initiative coming from the local officials asking for help.”

Durbin said that putting the National Guard in Chicago “is an agenda to put troops on the ground for the mass deportation effort the president is trying to push through. That’s the real reason.”

Co-host John Berman then asked, “So, it’s happening in Washington, D.C., where you’re standing right now. Obviously, the president’s legal authority is different in Washington than in other cities. But the mayor in Washington has a bit of a nuanced view, isn’t as opposed to the idea as you are in Chicago or other people are in other cities, and has sort of welcomed or at least praised the results of the federal efforts in Washington. Do you think it would make a difference to have some help from the National Guard in Chicago?”

Durbin answered, “Well, it certainly could. But let’s — the starting point is this, local officials, like a governor and a mayor, can work with federal officials to be more effective in reducing crime. That’s a given. I accept that. But in the situation in Chicago, this is not a negotiation in any way whatsoever. They are moving troops, we understand, to federal facilities like Great Lakes Naval Training Station. I’ve contacted the secretary of the Navy. I want a briefing on just what exactly is happening at that important federal facility in the Great Lakes area that serves Chicago and the region. If we’re going to deal with it on a federal basis, let’s do it in cooperation, with the initiative coming from the local officials asking for help.”

