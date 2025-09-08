Chicago Alderman: I’m Fine with More ICE Agents Here, Don’t Want the ‘Kilmar Garcias of the World’

On Monday’s broadcast of WBUR‘s “Here and Now,” Chicago Alderman Nicholas Sposato said that while sending the National Guard to the city isn’t the best use of resources, he’s fine with more immigration agents, and “I don’t think we should be supporting the Jose Ibarras and Kilmar Garcias of the world. We need to rid our city, our country of these people so we can have a safer city, country.”

Sposato said, “It’s an awesome city. We do need help. I certainly don’t think the National Guard is the answer for this. I certainly wish the president and the governor would stop trying to out-clown each other with their rhetoric and would just sit down and work together. We’re trending in the right direction, but we can always use help to do better.”

He added that the money spent on the National Guard would be better spent by giving it to the city of Chicago so they can spend it on more police.

After the discussion turned to having more immigration agents in Chicago, Sposato stated, “I don’t have a problem with that. If we have — supposedly, they have lists of people they’re going after, they’re — the feds aren’t looking for DREAMers, they’re looking — they have a list of criminal illegals that they’re going after. So, if they have those lists, that’s who they’re targeting. And I believe the feds have made it perfectly clear that there’s going to be some collateral damage if there are some people that are around these people, if they’re in your families or whatever, possibly, there could be collateral damage. I don’t think we should be supporting the Jose Ibarras and Kilmar Garcias of the world. We need to rid our city, our country of these people so we can have a safer city, country.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett