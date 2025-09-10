ABC’s Thomas: ICE Operations in Chicago Have Focused on ‘Violent Criminals’

On Tuesday, ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas reported on a ridealong he took with federal agents doing enforcement actions in Chicago as part of Operation Midway Blitz and stated that “the focus today was arresting alleged violent criminals,” and “the first phase of Operation Midway Blitz appears to be focusing on what they call criminals who are undocumented” and on Tuesday was focused on gang members authorities believe are involved in gun trafficking.

While reporting on “World News Tonight,” Thomas said, “While the focus today was arresting alleged violent criminals, Illinois’ Governor is warning that the operation is striking fear in the hearts of many law-abiding immigrants, even those who are U.S. citizens.”

He added that “the ICE agents we spoke to today say their focus is on the so-called worst of the worst criminals. But, David, they also emphasized, if you’re undocumented and at one of these scenes, they will detain you too.”

While speaking with ABC 7 Chicago, Thomas stated, “So, the first phase of Operation Midway Blitz appears to be focusing on what they call criminals who are undocumented, who are living in the country who have committed crimes here. The focus today was on a Venezuelan gang that they believe has been selling illegal guns on the streets of Chicago.”

