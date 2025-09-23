Clyburn: Biden Tech Censorship Different, It ‘Wasn’t a TV Show’ or ‘Jokes’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that the Biden administration’s alleged pressuring of Google to censor content related to the coronavirus pandemic is different from Jimmy Kimmel because “these weren’t jokes. This wasn’t a TV show. This was a pandemic.”

Clyburn said, “I don’t think they’re the same, simply because Biden — if any of this took place — these weren’t jokes. This wasn’t a TV show. This was a pandemic. And we didn’t need to have misinformation going out about this pandemic. There was enough coming from the president at the time, what? Put Clorox in your veins. That’s the kind of foolishness the Biden administration was trying to, let’s just say, oppose. And so, what they were asking is, let’s not put out information that you know is not true.”

He continued, “We have the same problem growing now. What’s going to happen with Tylenol now? No science anywhere supports what the president said today about Tylenol. All of the science is to the contrary. So, I can’t — I don’t think you ought to be trying to equate what happens to be an illness sweeping the world with somebody telling a joke on television.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett