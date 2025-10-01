Warren: People ‘Are Going to Die’ If Dems Give Up on Shutdown

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said that if Democrats vote to open the government without concessions on healthcare from Republicans, people “are going to die.”

Warren said, “They’re trying to find anything to talk about around the shutdown, to blame it on Democrats so they don’t have to talk about the two thirds of seniors who are in nursing homes, a lot of them with serious health problems, half of them with Alzheimer’s, who can just be pushed out on the street under the Republican bill. They don’t want to talk about those brand new babies and their mamas who will lose access to health care. They do not want to talk about your neighbor who counts on a home health aide, and who counts on having a wheelchair in order to try to live independently and can lose all of that. They don’t want to talk about the tens of millions of families who are receiving notices this month saying, here’s where your health care premiums were already too high. Here’s where they’re going to be, thanks to the Republicans.”

She added, “They’re going to be people who are going to have to make decisions about whether to make rent or pay for health insurance. They’re going to be people who are just going to let their health insurance go. They’re going to be people who are going to die because of these decisions. And that more than anything else, the Republicans don’t want to talk about. They rather shut down the government than help Americans who are just trying to get their costs under control. I think that is a fight worth fighting, and the Democrats are organized to do it right now.”

