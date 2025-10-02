Bernie Sanders: Trump Presidency ‘Worst Crisis in America Literally Since the Civil War’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said President Donald Trump’s second term has become “the worst crisis in America literally since the Civil War.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “You’ve have been in you’ve served in Congress, in the Senate, you served through a number of different administrations with different presidents. I’ve covered a number of shutdowns. I’ve never seen a president during a shutdown kind of gloating about the ability to punish people or to take stuff away from people in states that didn’t vote for him. Have you seen that before?

Sanders said, “No, of course we haven’t. You know, Chris, we are living in an unprecedentedly dangerous moment, possibly the worst crisis in America since the Civil War. You have a president who is acting unconstitutionally and illegally. Guess what? These projects have been appropriated. They were signed by a president. It is illegal to rescind them. And then basically to say to people in Vermont, in New York and California, oh, you didn’t vote for Donald Trump, well, we’re going to take away funding that was supposed to go to your state, illegal, outrageous, unconstitutional.”

He added, “You got a president who is acting in an unprecedented way, who is a megalomaniac, who wants more and more power for himself and his oligarchic friends. I want everybody to understand that.”

