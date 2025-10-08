Shaheen: We Knew ACA Credits Would Expire, But BBB Was Bad and We Weren’t Part of It 

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) stated that when Democrats voted for the increased healthcare tax credits, there was a sunset and they knew they would expire, but the reconciliation bill passed in the summer “was a real betrayal of the American people because of what it does to health care,” and “when that was being discussed this summer, no Democrats were allowed to participate in those discussions.”

Co-host Bill Hemmer asked, “[W]hen these were voted for, the increase, a couple of years ago, all the Democrats voted for it. And in that legislation, I do believe there was a sunset clause. So you voted for something that, eventually, was going to end. And now you’re saying it’s going to end, and what are we going to do about it? So, in other words, you saw the light and the train coming, right?”

Shaheen answered, “Sure. And when President Trump’s…what he calls his big, beautiful bill, I think it was a real betrayal of the American people because of what it does to health care, but when that was being discussed this summer, no Democrats were allowed to participate in those discussions. That was passed with entirely Republican votes. So, if we’re going to reach an agreement, we need to be talking to each other. And when I was governor in New Hampshire and there was an issue affecting our state, I went up to the Republican speaker’s office and I said, what can we agree to, how can we fix this? Because it’s important to the people of New Hampshire. That’s where we are now. And I don’t think it’s helpful when Sen. Thune (R-SD) and the speaker say to President Trump, don’t talk to the Democrats. That’s not helpful.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett